For an organized crime ring, a taxi driver transported cocaine throughout Merseyside.

As a drug dealer for an Organized Crime Group, a taxi driver transported cocaine across Merseyside (OCG).

Thomas Willis was a private hire driver who picked up fares in a Volkswagen Passat while simultaneously trafficking cocaine.

The 29-year-old drove a kilo of cocaine back to his house in Eastham from the car park of a Wirral dentist, where he met one of the OCG’s commanders, Liam Bradley.

Officers uncovered the 76 percent pure cocaine, worth up to £100,000, concealed in a Home Bargains bag during a raid at the Stanley Lane address the same day.

Willis was arrested, along with four other drug dealers, earlier this week in connection with a cocaine plan.

“Willis was a registered taxi driver (as was Andrews), and their work so provided a lawful cover in regard to their involvement in the selling of Class A drugs,” said Gerald Baxter, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers observed as Gary Clare, a private hire driver, parked his red Mazda on Mallory Road in Prenton on January 23 of last year.

Mr. Baxter elaborated. Clare, 59, got out of her Vauxhall Corsa and passed “something object through the driver’s window,” according to Bradley, 29.

At 4.10 p.m., officers observed Bradley driving to Prenton Road East and walking to the dentist car park before boarding the Willis cab.

Bradley, who would be in charge of drug production, storage, and transportation, sat in the taxi for four minutes before exiting.

Willis was arrested after investigators discovered the block of 76 percent pure cocaine in the Residence Bargains bag and drove him to his home.

Officers also discovered scales, £3480, and 340 grams of creatine, a cutting chemical commonly used with cocaine.

Mr Baxter estimated that the cocaine recovered at Willis’ house was worth £41,237.60 to £103,094.

Willis, who no longer has a known address, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison for conspiring to supply cocaine and possessing cocaine with the purpose to supply it.

According to the court, he has no prior convictions.

On the 25th of June, police raided the houses of other gang members