For an idea she created in her parents’ curry house, a woman receives £10 million in orders.

During lockdown, a woman devised a covid-19 combating spray, which has since received £10 million in orders.

In her parents’ curry house in Ellesmere Port, Sadia Khanom, 26, created the “breakthrough” spray.

For 14 days, the Voltique spray attracts and destroys all germs on any surface it is applied to.

The spray has been so successful that NASA labs and the NHS are now using it.

After putting her PHD on hold to work in her parents’ restaurant, Cafe India, Sadia began inventing the spray.

“I’ve been intrigued with science since I was a child, and I’d often ask for additional homework,” Sadia explained.

“When my grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease when I was 14 years old, it sparked my interest, and I’ve made it my mission to avoid the disease ever since.”

“I have a strategy to identify an early Alzheimer’s intervention, but I’ve been limited by a lack of financing, so I felt that by establishing something like Voltique, I could create a solution for Covid while simultaneously funding my Alzheimer’s research.”

Sadia used the curry house as a case study and tested her innovation on all of the surfaces while working there.

She discovered that the spray formula is a nanoscale disinfection barrier that can be utilized on all surfaces across numerous sectors, making them 100% Covid safe for 14 days while saving up to 70% on staff cleaning and disinfectant product expenditures.

After being blown away by the results, Sadia reached out to Colin Hagan, a seasoned scientific research and development specialist, for assistance in bringing the product to market.

“I studied Covid19 extensively and done considerable study on all major disinfectants on the market,” she stated.

“I realized there was a need for a solution that could be applied on all surfaces while simultaneously eliminating the primary body of a virus, effectively killing all variations and strains.”

"After months of searching, I discovered the perfect formula, which I named Voltique –.