For almost three decades, a community theatre has been generating stars.

For 27 years, a Liverpool community theatre has entertained audiences and produced stars, and it is still accepting actors of all ages today.

Dingle Community Theatre (DCT) has also worked to raise awareness of current issues such as teenage pregnancy and Kitty Wilkinson’s installation of washhouses during the 1800s cholera pandemic.

Dingle Community Theatre also plays in schools, universities, and community venues as part of its Theatre in Education (TiE) program.

“It’s that neighborhood involvement that DCT is most proud of,” Tom Mclennan told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve performed in a variety of theatres, including the Everyman, Unity, The Brindley, The Gladstone, Bury Met, and a number of community venues, including Mount Carmel and the Florrie in Toxteth.”

“Theatre in Education was once a significant string to our bow,” Tom continued.

“We’ve done plays about teen pregnancy, blood donation, the Blitz of Liverpool, diabetes, and many other topics.”

A safe haven for actors and writers to develop. Kevin Harvey, who has appeared in a number of TiE episodes and most recently acted in the Jimmy McGovern thriller “Time,” is a product of DCT. “Shaun Mason, who also appears in “Time” and is a regular on BBC Radio 4, stated Tom. Laurence Wilson, a playwright, has had his plays performed at Everyman and has also been in a number of TiE productions.”

“We had some fantastic experiences and performed a lot of meaningful productions,” actor and all-around performer Curtis Watt said.

“One that stands out was one that dealt with refugee and asylum seeker issues. The primary character was an asylum seeker, which added to the uniqueness and authenticity of the story.”

Their greatest enduring impact was the Drama in the Dingle Festivals (1989-1995), which dramatized the Dingle’s history and culture.

“Having no previous experience of acting or writing for performance, I was warmly welcomed,” said Irene Stuart, an actress who has worked at the theatre. Despite the fact that I have no skill for performing, Tom pushed me to contribute to the group’s writing.

“I became an award-winning writer/director under his watchful eye.”

“It was rewarding to be working alongside people,” remarked actor Richie Helm.

