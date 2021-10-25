For almost a year, a therapist is accused of raping a disabled teen at his clinic.

According to police, a 40-year-old doctor in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested last Thursday after allegedly rapping a physically challenged teenage patient in his clinic for more than a year.

The girl, who had a speech problem among other physical limitations, was allegedly sexually raped in his clinic in Santacruz, Mumbai, according to daily The Times of India, quoting a police official.

According to the site, the claim was discovered when the girl’s parents submitted a police report on Thursday, two days after the youngster revealed the episodes to her father and mother via text message.

According to the police officer, an investigation into the matter revealed that the doctor assaulted the girl whenever she attended his clinic. Because the victim’s parents always sat outside the physiotherapist’s cabin during visits, they were oblivious of the abuse, according to the official.

The doctor has also been accused of conducting similar crimes against other youngsters.

According to the official, authorities have filed a case against the doctor under different parts of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Later, the physiotherapist was brought before a local court. He was then placed in jail for seven days by the police.

A former Arizona nurse was arrested in 2019 for raping and impregnating an unconscious woman at a long-term care facility where he worked.

Nathan Sutherland pled guilty in September to sexually abusing an unidentified female patient at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, where the victim delivered birth, roughly three years ago.

Sutherland also pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult coming from the woman’s treatment.

Sutherland was linked to the victim’s pregnancy after authorities obtained DNA evidence from male employees who had close contact with the lady, and his sample matched one collected from the woman’s son.

According to authorities, Sutherland risks a sentence of 5 to 10 years in jail for sexual assault. Meanwhile, the former nurse could face a lifetime of probation for the vulnerable adult allegation.