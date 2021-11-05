For allegedly leaving a sick inmate on the floor to die, a nurse faces four years in prison.

After reportedly walking away from a collapsed inmate, a California nurse has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Elisa Serna, who died in 2019 at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, California, could face up to four years in jail if Danalee Pascua is convicted. Pascua is accused of failing to check Serna’s vital signs and left her on the floor for an hour before returning to undertake “futile lifesaving measures,” according to prosecutors. Serna’s death was first attributed to drug-related issues, but her family accused jail employees of knowing about her heroin use before booking her. Serna was showing “clear indicators of medical discomfort” before her death, according to the family, who filed a wrongful death complaint against the county last year.

In a statement, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan stated, “There is nothing more important than the sanctity of life, and while that life is in the custody and care of government, it must be preserved and provided with the required medical treatment.” “The evidence in Elisa Serna’s in-custody death shows criminal negligence that contributed to her death.” Serna’s family received condolences from the sheriff’s department. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s office is still investigating Pascua.

Serna was transported to the jail’s medical observation unit the day before she died after reporting feeling dizzy and sick.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department notified prosecutors about the case after conducting its own internal inquiry, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Pascua will be arraigned on November 18th. When asked if Pascua had retained an attorney, the District Attorney’s office did not immediately comment.

Serna’s death was first attributed to an early intrauterine pregnancy, according to the sheriff’s department.

Serna’s family claims that jail authorities had previously observed her vomiting but refused to treat her.

After Serna’s death, Pascua was placed on a paid administrative assignment and was barred from having any interaction with patients, according to CBS 8 in San Diego. On November 4, she was placed on administrative leave without pay. “Sustained findings of misbehavior following a Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs investigation” led to Pascua’s suspension. This is a condensed version of the information.