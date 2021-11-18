For allegedly confining and rapping a 14-year-old girl, a doctor and his assistant have been arrested.

After a 14-year-old girl accused them of sexually assaulting her, a quack doctor and his aide were arrested in India.

On Tuesday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the girl, whose identity has not been revealed, informed authorities she was on her way to buy food from a local market. The doctor, Rambabu, summoned her inside his clinic as she was on her way.

Rambabu and his aide, Achche, allegedly confined her when she entered the facility. They took turns rapping her after that. The suspects eventually let her go.

The child returned home, screaming and in pain, and told her mother about the event. On the same night, the mother filed a complaint against the accused.

“My daughter trusted the doctor and entered the facility, where she was confined to a room,” the girl’s mother told the Times of India. “When she struggled, she was slapped and threatened to remain silent, and the doctor and his assistant raped her. We want that the perpetrator be punished severely “Added the mother.

Both males were detained and charged with rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. On Wednesday, the girl got a medical examination. Preliminary reports confirmed rape, according to the authorities.

“After receiving a complaint, we took prompt action. Both of the defendants were taken into custody. The FIR was filed under the rape and Pocso Act sections. The survivor is in stable condition in a Shahjahanpur hospital “Ajab Singh, a police inspector, told the outlet.

A 26-year-old guy was arrested in India in September for allegedly raping three youngsters, ages 3, 5, and 7, on separate occasions. The suspect admitted to murdering the 3-year-old girl and mutilating her body.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of crimes perpetrated against minors in the United States decreased by 13% in 2020 compared to 2019.

“Though the total number of crimes against children has decreased, child marriage has grown 50 percent, and internet abuse has increased 400 percent in one year,” according to Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-profit group. During the pandemic, an average of 350 crimes against children were committed each day, according to the statistics.