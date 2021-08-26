For allegedly burning down four churches in Nashville, a man has been charged with civil rights violations.

After reportedly burning down four local churches in a one-week period, a Nashville man has been charged with arson.

For his alleged offenses, Alan Douglas Fox, 28, was charged with civil rights breaches on Wednesday. Fox faces up to 20 years in prison for each fire, for a total of 80 years in prison, as well as a five-year penalty for a firearms violation if convicted.

Fox is accused of setting fire to Crievewood United Methodist Church on June 17, 2019, while in possession of a handgun. Both the Crievewood Baptist Church and the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church were allegedly set on fire on June 25. He is suspected of setting fire to the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church the next day.

Fox is accused of setting fire to churches over religious disputes.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Acting United States Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee announced the accusations. The FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department all looked into this matter.

Across the country, a number of church fires have been started by ordinary people.

A 37-year-old National City, California man was detained on August 12 for reportedly setting fire to the Church of Christ’s doors. The man, a former parishioner of the church, was captured by police when the fire activated a burglar alarm.

Before National City and San Diego fire companies arrived, the responding cops were able to put out the flames. The outer doors were damaged by the fire, which cost $5,000.

On July 8, a man from Los Angeles was detained after setting fire to a church cross.

The man, who was shirtless and barefoot, climbed the scaffolding of St. Mary’s Catholic Church to reach the bell tower before allegedly setting fire to the cross at the top of the 130-foot-tall structure.

Before attempting to flee police, the suspect jumped from the church to a residential building. While continuing to scale buildings in the area, the man utilized power cables to pull himself over busy roadways.

