For allegedly attacking his wife, a man strangles his neighbor’s kangaroo to death.

A guy in Tennessee strangled his neighbor’s pet Kangaroo to death, alleging the animal had assaulted his wife.

On December 22, the incident occurred in Summer County, Tennessee. According to WHNT News 19, the Summer County Sheriff’s Department arrived to the house at around 5 p.m. after someone informed them that two people were fighting over a kangaroo.

The 5-foot-tall, 60-pound kangaroo had supposedly gotten out of its prison and was prowling the streets. The animal’s owners, Hope and Chris Lea, were alerted to the animal’s escape by neighbors. The owner couple were not at home at the time, but they advised neighbors where they might locate the animal’s food to entice it back inside its enclosure, according to WHNT News 19. Hope and Chris promised they’d be home in an hour and would handle the problem.

The Kangaroo then returned to its customary confines, where it allegedly assaulted the victim. According to the Daily Caller, the woman’s husband then allegedly intervened and killed the animal.

The neighbors erroneously told Chris and News 4 Nashville that the kangaroos had left their property. “(My neighbors) made it sound like (the kangaroos) were on their land, and that they’d go after dogs and stuff,” he explained to the site. “They were never allowed to leave our land.” Chris stated that he received a second call shortly after that. “‘I’m strangling the kangaroo right now,’ he says. He snatched my wife from me. I’m going to assassinate him. He’s a threat. You must keep your (expletive) animals under control “Chris was informed by the caller who had killed the Kangaroo.

“They were kept in check. They were still inside my property’s perimeter fence.” Although no charges have been brought against Carter, the man who killed the Kangaroo, Chris has stated that he intends to bring a civil case against him.

“To be honest with you, there are a lot of unanswered things that will probably never be answered,” Chris told the site. “We adore these animals as if they were our children. He didn’t deserve to be choked to death and strangled.” Carter was found dead, with young joeys circling his body, according to the Leas, who spoke to WHNT.

Hope told the newspaper, “I was screaming because all of the babies were standing around his lifeless corpse and I was just so devastated.” Chris explained, “He didn’t have anywhere to go.” “In his own area, he suffocated to death.”