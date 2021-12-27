For a winter getaway, hire a cozy villa with a luxury hot tub.

Many of us will be dreaming of getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life as the year 2021 draws to a close.

And the ideal winter getaway might be closer than you realize.

Many individuals will be looking for a place to embrace the festive mood and forget about life after another year of constraints and changes – the frenetic run-up to Christmas.

Pubs with roaring open fires in Liverpool

Within a couple of hours’ drive of Liverpool, there are a plethora of luxury cottages, some with hot tubs and blazing fires, that will make a cozy hideaway.

We’ve compiled a selection of some of the most stunning and cozy cottages available for your New Year’s getaway.

Cumbria Retreat By The Bowers

Retreat By The Bowers, a contemporary lake-side lodge tucked away in the Nateby near Garstang in Preston, is ideal for a family getaway.

The lodge features a hot tub, a private garden, and a trendy open-plan living area where you can prepare a home cooked supper.

The property is entirely on the ground floor and may accommodate up to four people. There’s also a private garden with a hot tub, as well as convenient access to the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

You can reserve four nights for £667 here.

Longtown, Cumbria – The Snug

The Snug is a cozy micro-apartment that’s ideal for couples wishing to explore Gretna Green and the surrounding area.

The apartment has been finished and furnished to a very high standard. On even the coldest days, the Snug is toasty and snug, with a well-equipped kitchen area, a silent fridge, and a double bed.

Guests can unwind in the hot tub while sipping a glass of wine under the stars.

You may book two to seven nights for £974 here.

Caerwys, North Wales – Pioneer Cottage

Pioneer Cottage is a charming cottage in the charming village of Caerwys, not far from Moel Famau.

The interior design has been finished with a sense of modern elegance, but many original details have been preserved in order to offer a comfortable family vacation.

The cottage offers a big deck area with a hot tub for evening relaxation.

You may reserve four nights for £401 here.

Clwyd Glan Bodfari, North Wales – Isa Glan Clwyd is a Welsh name for a mountain. “The summary has come to an end.”