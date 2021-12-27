For a winter getaway, hire a cozy villa with a luxury hot tub.
Many of us will be dreaming of getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life as the year 2021 draws to a close.
And the ideal winter getaway might be closer than you realize.
Many individuals will be looking for a place to embrace the festive mood and forget about life after another year of constraints and changes – the frenetic run-up to Christmas.
Pubs with roaring open fires in Liverpool
Within a couple of hours’ drive of Liverpool, there are a plethora of luxury cottages, some with hot tubs and blazing fires, that will make a cozy hideaway.
We’ve compiled a selection of some of the most stunning and cozy cottages available for your New Year’s getaway.
Cumbria Retreat By The Bowers
Retreat By The Bowers, a contemporary lake-side lodge tucked away in the Nateby near Garstang in Preston, is ideal for a family getaway.
The lodge features a hot tub, a private garden, and a trendy open-plan living area where you can prepare a home cooked supper.
The property is entirely on the ground floor and may accommodate up to four people. There’s also a private garden with a hot tub, as well as convenient access to the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
You can reserve four nights for £667 here.
Longtown, Cumbria – The Snug
The Snug is a cozy micro-apartment that’s ideal for couples wishing to explore Gretna Green and the surrounding area.
The apartment has been finished and furnished to a very high standard. On even the coldest days, the Snug is toasty and snug, with a well-equipped kitchen area, a silent fridge, and a double bed.
Guests can unwind in the hot tub while sipping a glass of wine under the stars.
You may book two to seven nights for £974 here.
Caerwys, North Wales – Pioneer Cottage
Pioneer Cottage is a charming cottage in the charming village of Caerwys, not far from Moel Famau.
The interior design has been finished with a sense of modern elegance, but many original details have been preserved in order to offer a comfortable family vacation.
The cottage offers a big deck area with a hot tub for evening relaxation.
You may reserve four nights for £401 here.
Clwyd Glan Bodfari, North Wales – Isa Glan Clwyd is a Welsh name for a mountain.