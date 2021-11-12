For a week, a Haitian gang leader allows fuel deliveries; he won’t let them again unless the Prime Minister resigns.

According to the Associated Press, the leader of the notorious Haitian gang G9 said Friday that the group would allow trucks to refuel at a guarded port again in a week if Prime Minister Ariel Henry did not resign. G9 stopped entry into the Varreux terminal, where petroleum is stored and distributed, last month, sparking a national crisis that has impacted hospitals, gas stations, and water supplies in Port-au-Prince.

In a press conference, gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier announced the temporary lifting of the blockade, but warned that if the prime minister did not listen his calls for resignation, the gang would resume blocking fuel supply. According to the Associated Press, Chérizier claims Henry was involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

“The doors of the Varreux factory are wide open,” Chérizier remarked on Friday, “so that the trucks may obtain their supplies without concern.” “Hospitals, schools, universities, and embassies must reopen and be able to self-supply without difficulty.” Two tanker trucks arrived at the port, refueled, and then left shortly after Chérizier made the news, according to the Associated Press.

According to Reuters, when Chérizier first asked Henry to quit last month, Henry answered by declaring that the government does not bargain with criminals. Despite Henry’s announcement last month that the government would deploy police escorts to protect fuel delivery trucks, many Haitian truck drivers fearing gang vengeance and kidnappings have decided to quit hauling petroleum.

Even as the closure of petrol stations suffocated much of the already unstable economy, government police and troops were powerless to resist G9 and other gangs.

Owing to a scarcity of generators, hospitals turned away patients, numerous buses ceased operations, and banks, government offices, and schools were forced to close due to a lack of transportation. Water pumping stations were threatened by a lack of fuel.

Frustrated truck, bus, and taxi drivers staged protests and riots due to a lack of fuel.

The G9 gang is one of several gangs that have plagued the country’s capital, forcing thousands of people to flee criminal-controlled areas.

Since October, one of these groups has held 17 members of a missionary group from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio.