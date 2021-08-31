For a walk with her daughter Arabella, Ivanka Trump wears a crop top and leggings.

Over the weekend, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, spent quality time with their 10-year-old daughter.

Trump was caught walking with her daughter, Arabella, in Miami on Saturday, wearing matching athleisure outfits.

The 39-year-old former first daughter wore a white crop top and sky blue spandex in photographs obtained by Page Six to flaunt her toned physique. Blue sunglasses, lavender stockings, and gray running shoes completed her ensemble. Her daughter, on the other hand, was dressed in a tie-dye suit with a similar color pattern.

Both Trump and Arabella donned white baseball caps to keep the light off their faces.

Kushner and their sons Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 5, were not there for the weekend outing of the mother and daughter.

Trump has been sighted in the neighborhood multiple times since she and her family moved to Florida from Washington, D.C., generally on runs with her husband or at the beach with their children.

Trump and Kushner were pictured strolling along a beach in Miami in May, holding hands. The couple appeared to be in excellent spirits during the outing, smiling and chatting with each other.

She wore a $78 Splits59 sports bra and $124 leggings with colorful striped stitching on the borders with dark sunglasses and black sneakers to show off her abs. Her blonde hair was strewn loosely across her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kushner was dressed in blue shorts and a white polo shirt, gray sneakers, and a baseball cap with the Florida state flag.

Trump was also observed getting a private surfing lesson with all three of his children on Mother’s Day at a Miami beach.

During the trip, the family appeared to be having a good time, but Trump accidently smacked her son, Theodore, in the face when she lost control of her surfboard and crashed over. Theodore, on the other hand, was afterwards photographed unhurt, laughing and joking around with his siblings while floating on their boards.

“Since I’m an equal opportunity hater, I couldn’t pass up this chance to make fun of my beautiful sister @ivankatrump, who chose to spend her Mother’s Day running over her children with a surfboard,” her older brother, Donald Trump Jr., said on Instagram.

“It’s a unique technique, and it’s not for everyone,” he concluded, “but I think it works for her!” While the children may be damaged for life, Brief News from Washington Newsday.