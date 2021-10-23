For a videotaped attack on a disabled teacher, a teen faces up to ten years in prison.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office announced in a news release Tuesday that Larrianna Jackson, of Covington, was charged with felony second-degree violence and cruelty to the infirmed.

According to Fox News, Jackson was arrested on Oct. 6 after a video of the attack on a 64-year-old, wheelchair-bound teacher at Covington High School went viral.

Another student, who did not want to be identified, videotaped what authorities believe was a premeditated attack on the woman on their iPhone.

According to authorities, in the video, a pupil approached her seated instructor, whose name has not been revealed, and hit her, knocking her to the ground.

Until the video concludes, the pupil continues to viciously punch the teacher.

According to authorities, the woman needed medical care at a local hospital for the injuries she got during the attack.

According to WDSU, Jackson allegedly intended to participate in a TikTok challenge dubbed “Slap a Teacher.” The California Teachers Association and the Connecticut Attorney General have both condemned the “challenge.”

Attorney General William Tong of Connecticut has encouraged Facebook to “meet with schools and parents and commit to actions to prohibit this reckless content.”

TikTok issued a statement denying that this was a trend on their platform, but stating that any similar video found on the site will be removed.

Jackson was initially charged with violence on a school teacher, a penalty punishable by 15 days to six months in prison, by the Covington Police Department.

However, after analyzing the case evidence, the district attorney’s office opted to prosecute the adolescent with felony offenses punishable by up to ten years in prison.

On Dec. 8, Jackson is set to be arraigned on the charges.