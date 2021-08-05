For a stag do joke, a welder was taped to a lampost wearing nothing but a thong.

This is the weird moment a hapless groom-to-be was taped to traffic lights wearing only a thong and suspenders as part of a stag-do joke.

After his friends tied him up at the town centre junction and documented the horror on camera, Jack Wilkins, 32, left little to the imagination.

In Basildon, Essex, the welder, who is getting married on August 25, can be seen smirking and joking away as bemused cars and people look on.

After a botched nipple piercing attempt, Aaron Shinnick, one of the masterminds of the prank on Saturday, said Jack was taken over to the lights.

“When a failed nipple piercing attempt resulted in him being taken across the road and taped to the traffic lights outside the Beehive pub in nothing but suspenders, thong, sandals, and socks, the Stag Party for Jack Wilkins in Basildon quickly became the talk of the town,” Aaron added.

“This deed brought tears to the eyes of shoppers, horns from passing vehicles, and, of course, pride of accomplishment to the victorious stag group.”

Since then, Aaron has started a petition to have Jack switch on the town’s Christmas lights while dressed in his thong and suspenders outfit.

Since it was begun yesterday, the petition has gathered 200 signatures: https://www.change.org/p/basildon-council-get-basildons-socks-and-sandals-boy-to-turn-on-christmas-lights