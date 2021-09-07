For a shopping trip to Southport, a woman was fined £2,500.

For a shopping trip to Southport, a woman was fined more than £2,500.

When Amanda Forshaw, 33, traveled from West Lancashire to Southport three days before Christmas, she broke restrictions prohibiting people from traveling across Tier zones.

Southport, being part of the Liverpool City Region, was classified as Tier 2 at the time, allowing ‘non-essential’ stores to open.

West Lancs, on the other hand, was in Tier 3, which meant that only a small number of stores could open, that households couldn’t mix outside their bubbles, and that travel between tiers was prohibited.

A machete was retrieved from a man’s jeans. in newsstands

She was initially issued a £1,000 fixed penalty notice, but she failed to pay, and a trial was held in her absence after she failed to appear in court on several occasions.

Amie Gouldson, prosecuting, told Liverpool Magistrates Court that the incident occurred on December 22 last year, when PC Colin Ferranti-Donavellas and PC Howe were both designated coronavirus regulatory officers.

She said the duo arrived at Southport rail station just after lunchtime, expecting a train from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, which was also in Tier 3 at the time. As a result, anyone arriving from Stalybridge without a valid purpose would be in violation of the regulations and could face a fixed penalty notice.

Ms Gouldson summarized PC Ferranti-Donavellas’ testimony by saying that a number of people were interviewed and elected to return to Stalybridge.

The officer then spotted PC Howe conversing with a man and woman who had boarded in West Lancs and claimed they had travelled to Southport to shop for Christmas gifts.

“The man indicated he would rather pay a fine since he would not return without presents for the children,” Ms Gouldson said.

PC Ferranti-Donavellas approached Forshaw separately and stated that she might appeal the fine in court if she so desired before allowing her to leave.

The penalties for a first violation of the restrictions was £1,000 at the time, but Forshaw, of Richmond Avenue, Burscough, failed to pay.

She was given notice of the trial after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in June. “The summary has come to an end.”