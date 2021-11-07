For a new ITV drama, a Liverpool casting business is looking for people with “interesting haircuts.”

A casting agency in Liverpool is looking for extras for an upcoming ITV drama.

As reported by North Wales Live, Impact Casting is looking for people for a six-day shoot in Llandudno’s Queen of Welsh Resorts.

Because the scenes are set at various stages in the twentieth century, they are searching for persons with a wide range of styles.

Locations in Liverpool that you might have missed in Doctor Who

“Some scenes are set in the 1960s, 1970s, and later, therefore we’re searching for a variety of haircuts!” the business added.

The shoot will take place between November 7 and 12, and the industry-standard pay rate is £107.45 per day with a £48.50 fitting fee.

Impact Casting stated it couldn’t give any further details about the ITV drama due to confidentiality concerns.

There are a number of roles available for different age groups, but applicants must meet specific requirements.

They must be at least 18 years old and have a DBS certificate.

A DBS is a certificate issued by the Disclosure Barring Service of the United Kingdom, which examines criminal records information.

Applicants must provide three head images of themselves, one from the front, one from the back, and one from the side.

Along with your date and place of birth, you must also supply a phone number.

Please send an email to [email protected] with the subject “LLANDUDNO” in the subject line.