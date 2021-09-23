For a new Channel 5 show, people with “lumps and bumps” are needed.

People with “lumps and bumps” are being sought for a new series on a popular television show.

5 Star’s Skin A&E is looking for persons with skin disorders from Southport to star in its one-of-a-kind show.

Those chosen for the show will have the opportunity to see some of the best dermatologists in the country.

After a night of severe violence, a mother covered in blood mouths offers assistance.

The skin experts will be on hand to provide free consultations, guidance, and, if necessary, medical procedures.

Boom Cymru, the show’s producers, are searching for people with skin disorders that aren’t covered by the NHS or who are on a referral waiting list.

The series will take place in a private skin clinic, with the previous installments focusing on a woman with a large lipoma on her shoulder and a man with several cysts on his head.

Those chosen for the show must be willing to discuss their situation openly and honestly, as well as be available for filming between November 2021 and January 2022.

Applicants must also be over the age of 18 and legal residents of the United Kingdom.

The deadline for applications is December 17. [email protected] is the address to send your applications.