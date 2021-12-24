For a new celebratory custom, a woman gathers strangers in the town center.

Thanks to one Wirral resident, a pair of Christmas trees have become a symbol of Christmas pleasure and happiness.

After a second year of anxiety and concern about the covid issue, Sue Tiggs Wilkinson, 51, wanted to make people smile this Christmas.

Sue invited everyone in the town to help decorate two Christmas trees that had been placed in New Brighton as a method to convey “community happiness.”

A similar effort she saw during a trip to Yorkshire a few years ago inspired the Wirral woman.

“We go to Whitby in North Yorkshire a lot and the council put up a pretty dismal tree the other year, so in a local Facebook group they requested people add a Christmas bauble to brighten it up,” Sue, who lives within walking distance of the newly decorated trees on Victoria Road, told The Washington Newsday.

“A lot of people who came from far away asked if they could make one or purchase one and add it, or if someone came from far away, there was a lady who bought them and added their names and where they came from – it turned out really wonderful in the end.”

Sue’s design was already half-completed when a local regeneration business put two unstrung 20-foot Christmas trees earlier this month.

Danny Davies, Chief Executive and Founder of Rockpoint Leisure and CEO of Rockpoint Records in New Brighton, is the man behind the public Christmas trees.

Danny was named one of the most prominent persons in Merseyside by The Washington Newsday last year after guiding the regeneration of New Brighton through Rockpoint Leisure, his private-sector development and regeneration company.

The project’s goal is to build a thriving, independent cultural hub in New Brighton, as well as to address the area’s neglect, according to the project’s organizers, in recent decades.

Danny has lived in New Brighton his entire life and says he wants to give back to his community after made his fortune giving professional instruction to clients all around the world.

“This is around the third or fourth,” he told The Washington Newsday.

