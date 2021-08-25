For a limited time, shoppers can save £230 on Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

Shark vacuum cleaners are on sale for a great price, but shoppers must act quickly.

Customers may get their hands on inexpensive cordless ‘stick’ vacuum cleaners from the popular brand for a limited time only.

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Shark is the brand that gets the most attention, thanks to its good reputation earned through time.

Aldi confirms the SpecialBuy rattan corner sofa’s return date.

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, customers can save between £30 and £230 on a variety of vacuum cleaners by using special discount coupons.

The Shark WandVac System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap is one of the products offered. The product is normally £199.99, however it is now only £169.99.

The popular Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet is also available for £249.99, which is a discount from £479.99.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and Pet Tool Extension is £249.99, down from £479.99.

Due to the reductions, consumers might save up to £230 on Shark vacuums, which can cost up to £530.

The Shark vacuum sale will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 5 – or when all units are sold, whichever comes first.

It takes two to three working days for delivery to all of mainland UK.

How do I get the reduced price?

WV361UK Shark WandVac System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap (Single Battery) – Use code MSE30 at checkout.

Shark IZ251UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet (Twin Battery)

IZ251UKBRUSH – Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology (Twin Battery) with Pet Tool Extension – Use code MSE200