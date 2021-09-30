For a limited time, Buffalo Wild Wings has added Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce.

While Buffalo Wild Wings has a variety of sauces to select from, the brand is mixing things up by introducing the limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored sauce to its menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings revealed the new sauce on Wednesday, which was inspired by the popular potato chips. Customers will be able to order it with chicken wings for a limited period.

Onion, garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, and paprika will be among the tastes in the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili sauce. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbs will be used to cover the wings.

A tiny sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips will be included with every order.

“Our strong sauces are why people adore Buffalo Wild Wings. In a press release, Jamie Carawan, vice president of brand menu and culinary at Buffalo Wild Wings, said, “This allows us to push the boundaries on flavor innovation and helps set our brand apart from the competition.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Doritos, another legendary brand, to give wing fans a new and interesting way to enjoy a classic flavor. We can’t wait to hear their feedback!”

For a limited time, the new Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored sauce will be available for delivery, dine-in, and takeout.

In a statement, Caio Correa, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said, “Everything Doritos does is on another level, and the new Buffalo Wild Wings cooperation is no exception.”

“Inspired by one of our most unusual and beloved flavors, the Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce pairs nicely with wings and an ice-cold refreshing Pepsi. We’re ecstatic to offer our fans even another daring way to eat their beloved chips.”

Customers could expect a $1 upcharge for the new Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored addition, since it will be deemed a premium sauce.