For A-Level pupils, the number of A or A* marks has reached an all-time high.

It has been announced that a record 44.8 percent of A-Level grades were A or A*.

Exams were canceled for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in students receiving teacher-assessed grades.

Inflation was a major concern, but Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said students had worked “extremely hard” to get those outcomes.

Before Christmas, EncroChat’s drug boss made £300,000, but he “lost everything.”

“This is an exceptional year,” Mr Williamson said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. It’s unlike any other year, and hopefully will continue to be unlike any other year in the future, but I believe it’s the correct thing to do for the kids.

“I anticipate to see students obtaining better grades this year than in prior years, but they have worked tremendously hard for those grades, wherever they have been, across the country, and I believe we should be celebrating that because it allows them to take that next step.”

Universities have warned that clearing could become much more competitive as the number of A and A* grades rises.

According to the Mirror, girls outperformed boys in the top grades, while female math students overtook boys for the first time in the number of A* marks earned.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) released the numbers, which include A-level entries from students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Teachers in England decided on students’ marks based on a variety of evidence, including mock exams, assignments, and in-class evaluations utilizing exam board questions.

According to an Ofqual research, 6.9% of students in England received three A*s this year, compared to 4.3 percent in 2020 and 1.6 percent in 2019.

Thousands of A-level students had their scores reduced from school projections by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn last summer due to the grading catastrophe.

There was no methodology employed to moderate grades this year.

Instead, as part of QA inspections, schools and colleges in England were expected to supply exam boards with samples of student work as well as evidence used to decide the grades for the students chosen.

Evidence was also checked at random and on a targeted basis. “The summary has come to an end.”