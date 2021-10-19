For a fiver, a paedophile instructed schoolgirls to ‘pat him down.’

Despite being prohibited from having any contact with children, a convicted paedophile met up with three young girls in a Wirral cemetery on several occasions.

Michael Mooney, 52, was sentenced to nine years in prison for child sex abuse in 2005, and an order barring him from contacting children was renewed in April 2012, but a court heard he has repeatedly broken the order by meeting up with the girls.

One of the girls’ anguished mother addressed a judge about Mooney’s impact on her daughter and her family.

“As to your ultimate goal, I cannot exclude it was for sexual enjoyment,” Judge David Potter remarked, even though Mooney did not molest the children. Grooming behavior is abundantly demonstrated.” Mooney, of Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and was required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life after admitting to violating a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On Friday, prosecutor Rebecca Smith told Liverpool Crown Court that his breach of the injunction was discovered after a 10-year-old girl alerted her social worker about a man she saw frequently in Bebington cemetery.

She described contacts with Mooney in May and June this year while playing in the cemetery, which is attached to a park, with another ten-year-old girl and an eight-year-old playmate.

He started by asking if he might stroke the dog that the two of them were carrying, and then he followed them about and stared at them.

They built a lair a few days later, and Mooney, who claimed to be 26 years old, contacted them to inquire about it, and they met him again a few days later.

He was doing press-ups when the girls requested if he could spin them around by their legs while holding onto a branch, which he happily obliged.

On another occasion, two of them went to the graveyard in a little tent, and Mooney asked if he might join them.

When asked if he had a girlfriend, he responded affirmatively.