For a chance to win a prize in our dog show, send us photos of your dog’s lovely eyes.

Do you think your dog has the most gorgeous eyes in the park? Or perhaps they know a clever trick that you’d like to share with the rest of the world.

On our sister site TeamDogs, it’s Dog Show Week, and they want you to participate.

They’ll introduce a new category every day, and you may enter by just posting a photo or video of your adorable puppy.

It’s essentially a six-day celebration of what makes our dogs unique, akin to a virtual village festival but without the muddy field, massive turnips, or shady tombola.

There’s also a category for best lookalike, so if your dog and you are nearly twins, this is the area for you.

The victors will get a gift box as well as a special TeamDogs Dog Show rosette. And all five of the original five will compete for the title of Best in Show.

Most Beautiful Eyes is today’s category, so dig out your best images and enter before 3 p.m. today.

Remember to ask your friends and family to vote as well.

Enter via TeamDogs’ Pictures of Dogs area for the Most Beautiful Eyes award. The dog with the most likes by 3 p.m. today is the winner. The Longest Tail Oldie but goodie The most effective method Lookalike Best of the Show Except for employees of Reach plc, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. On the scheduled day, each daily category closes at 3 p.m. To take part, you must upload a photo of your dog that is connected to the day’s theme. The image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner in the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories. A judge will choose the winners of the Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show categories. The decision of the judge is final. Within 7 days, winners will be contacted via email to arrange delivery of their reward. You have 48 hours from the time you get the initial email to claim your prize by replying to it and providing your mailing address. Please allow 28 days to get the reward after responding to the email. “Summary concludes,” says the narrator.