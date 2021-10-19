For a Beatles film, Merseyside was transported to the 1960s.

Filming for a new film about former Beatles manager Brian Epstein is taking place in Merseyside.

Vintage cars and filming equipment were set up in the Port Sunlight region of Wirral for the filming of Midas Man, as seen in these striking photographs.

Jonas Kerlund will direct Midas Man, which will examine Epstein’s involvement in the 1960s cultural upheaval as well as his unrivaled yet largely underappreciated influence on pop music around the world.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, best known for his role in Netflix’s The Queens Gambit, will play Brian Epstein in the first full film about his life.

In addition to Medici, the rising British actor has been in the BBC production of Wolf Hall and the Capri Award-winning historical drama series Wolf Hall.

The Beatles’ first concert after Ringo Starr replaced Pete Best as drummer was held at Hulme Hall, which was filmed today at Port Sunlight.

Mr. Epstein, the music mogul, was born on Rodney Street in Liverpool in 1934. He was working in the record department of his family’s NEMS store on Great Charlotte Street when he discovered The Beatles performing at The Cavern Club.

Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, and Billy J Kramer were among the artists he managed. His life was blighted by trying to hide his homosexuality, and he died of a sleeping pill overdose in 1967.

“It’s a hard order to fill Brian’s shoes,” Mr. Kerlund remarked, “and Jacob is the right performer.”

“He is both charismatic and dark, straddling the emotional spectrum where you’re not sure if you’re in love with him or terribly sympathetic to his character’s inner torment. No one could do a better job of bringing Brian to life.” Midas Man is an original screenplay written by Jonathan Wakeman based on a film narrative by Brigit Grant. It will be shot on location in London, Liverpool, and the United States, as well as at Twickenham Studios.

Away from Port Sunlight, filming for a different production was taking place today at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool.

Around the well-known city center hotel, vehicles and equipment have been set up.