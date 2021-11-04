For a £60 parking fine, a woman in “severe agony” accuses the parking company of being “cruel.”

A senior has described a parking company as “cruel” for issuing her a parking ticket despite the fact that she had “no understanding of the car park’s new rules.”

Ann Healey, 78, of Wallasey, Wirral, was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Allan Healey, 73, but she was fined £60 for parking at Liscard’s Cherry Tree Shopping Centre.

Following a time of free parking due to the pandemic, Smart Parking took over the management of the shopping center’s parking lot in August.

The parking park’s rates are now 70p for an hour, 80p for two hours, £1.20 for three hours, and £7.80 for stays longer than six hours.

Drivers are given a “10 minute grace period,” while Blue Badge holders are entitled to three hours of free parking.

As a result of an incident near the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a route in the city centre has been closed.

Ms Healey is not disabled and does not have a blue badge, but after a visit to Arrowe Park Hospital on September 21, she said she was in “severe back and leg agony” and needed medication urgently.

She claimed she couldn’t notice the parking rules and even sought to speak with a parking officer to see if payment was required, but to no avail.

Smart Parking, on the other hand, has defended their judgment.

“In the case of the Healey’s, they parked for over 32 minutes without paying for parking, thus they rightfully received a charge,” a representative stated.

Because of Smart Parking’s method, an attendant does not need to write a ticket on someone’s car to fine them; instead, they can be captured on camera and mailed a fine.

“My husband was not aware of the new parking system, he noticed the attendant who was busy in a dispute with another customer and waited for me to come from Boots Chemist around 20 minutes later,” Ms Healey explained her hardship.

“It took me a while to get into the car and find a comfortable position; we left the parking lot at 15.46pm [32 minutes after we arrived].”

“We had no notion what the maximum free time is, and it isn’t,” she continued.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”