For a £1,000 reward, help us select the best new dog-friendly business.

Do you go to the same café all the time because they know your dog’s name? Perhaps your veterinarian took such fantastic care of your new puppy that you feel compelled to tell everyone about it.

Our pets are members of the family, and we want everyone to adore them as much as we do. Now is the moment to express your gratitude for your dog’s excellent treatment.

TeamDogs wants to hear from you if you’re a company owner that goes above and beyond for your canine customers or a pet owner who has something to brag about.

Our sister site TeamDogs is looking for the greatest new dog-friendly business in the country, with the help of pet care app PocketVet.

The winner will receive a £1,000 prize and a special TeamDogs trophy to display, as determined by your votes.

There will also be regional winners and two Highly Commended prizes.

It could be a training center where you and your puppy got amazing results, a pet photographer who helped you keep your friends forever, or a café that offers pawsecco with its afternoon teas.

Nominees must have either started their business within the last three years or became dog-friendly within that timeframe.