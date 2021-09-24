For 9 months, a 15-year-old girl was blackmailed and raped by over 30 men, including minors.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl in India was raped for nine months by more than 30 people, including two minors, after being blackmailed with a sexual assault film.

The anonymous adolescent from Thane, Maharashtra, in western India, shared information about her awful assault on Wednesday. The police have arrested 24 men and detained two minors as a result of the girl’s complaint. According to The Indian Express, the victim has been hospitalized and has identified 33 suspects, all of them are between the ages of 16 and 23.

The police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects and have filed a rape charge against them.

According to the police complaint, one of the accused kids befriended the girl on social media and sexually attacked her in January. The underage kid is also accused of recording the incident and blackmailing the victim with it.

According to authorities, the victim was then compelled to meet the other suspects who raped her on many occasions at various locations.

The assault was discovered after the girl told her aunt about her trauma.

According to The Hindu, the girl’s aunt approached a local social worker, and the two decided to apprehend the accused by trapping them.

The youngster scheduled a meeting with one of the accused males on Wednesday, following her aunt’s directions. A number of the suspects picked up the girl in a vehicle, while her aunt and the social worker trailed behind. They did, however, lose sight of the victim’s vehicle and eventually reported it to the authorities.

The site of the lodge where the victim was transported was tracked down, and two guys were apprehended there. However, at that time, the girl had been sexually abused, and the suspects had fled the area before police arrived, according to authorities.

“Had the family notified the police after learning about the crime from the girl, the situation on Wednesday may have been avoided,” an officer stated.

According to authorities, a special investigative team has been constituted to look into the matter.