For £70, a woman estimated at £900 fully alters her staircase.

A woman saved over £800 by altering her staircase herself and using a B&Q bargain item.

Patricia Bradley, a 43-year-old NHS worker and mother of two, wanted to add paneling to her hallway, but after receiving a price for £900 from a builder, she opted to do it herself.

Patricia completed the paneling on her own for £70 using low-cost B&Q supplies.

Customers at Matalan are praising a’stunning’ £25 red ‘Christmas Day dress.’

“The steps in my hallway are the prominent element, and I wanted to make a feature of the staircase,” Patricia told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“First, I had the stairs refinished by a carpet installer, who installed laminate on the riser and carpet on the tread.

“I was aware that wall paneling is highly trendy right now, so I researched the pricing and availability of joiners to complete the project.”

“I was given a price range of £650 to 900 for the work, but I couldn’t understand how the price fit my perception of what was needed in terms of materials and labor.”

“I then looked up how to panel a staircase on the internet.” I adore DIY projects and wanted to try my hand at it.” “I used a picture rail along the top and ornamental moulding strips from B&Q to create the paneling impression,” Patricia explained.

“For establishing the required angles, I used a Pinterest hack that involves utilizing cardboard as a template,” says the author.

“It was a good deal and it functioned great.” A tiny handheld mitre saw was used to cut the moulding to size, a strong adhesive was used to glue the wood to the wall, and a tube of wood filler was used to correct the angles.

“The paneling was then painted a light grey to match the color scheme I had chosen for the room.”

“The materials that were used cost around £70.” I am delighted with the outcome and the fact that I was able to do the task myself and save a significant amount of money in the process. Because I work full-time, I did it in my spare time, but the total was probably two or three.” “The summary comes to an end.”