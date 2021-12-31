For £50, a mother fully transforms her daughter’s “blank” bedroom.

It can be difficult to make temporary housing seem the way you want it to when you’re staying there.

One mother was confronted with blank walls in her daughter’s room, but she quickly devised a cost-effective alternative.

Claire Vernon, 42, of @housekidscats on Instagram, used a variety of amazing wall stickers to transform the basic room into an underwater paradise.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are aghast at the ‘unreal seeming’ chocolate boxes.

“We’re staying somewhere for a couple of months while we’re in the process of moving house,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I wanted to do something to beautify my little girl’s room here because she was heartbroken to leave her rainbow room.”

“I follow a couple of rental property Instagram profiles. While I didn’t follow any of their suggestions, they did inspire me to seek out my own solutions. We weren’t allowed to paint or wallpaper the walls, so I decided to hunt for removable wall stickers.” Claire chose an under-the-sea theme for her daughter’s bedroom since she loves all things animal, especially sea life.

“I acquired the detachable wall stickers from an Etsy.com source who posts on Instagram as Olianda,” she continued.

“This merchant has a variety of peel-off wall decals for youngsters, many of them were themed around the sea.” A whale, turtle, jellyfish, two rays, and a variety of starfish, corals, and little fish were included in the pack I received.

“The whale is the largest and measures just about 50 inches by 30 inches, so it was excellent value for money.”

Claire was also able to find a low-cost bedside cabinet that she was able to upcycle.

“I was able to save money by purchasing a bedside cabinet from Facebook Marketplace – it was a steal at £10, and I upcycled it using pink leftover paint from my last bedroom project, in which my daughter and I painted a rainbow onto her old wall,” she explained.

“I ordered some starfish drawer knobs from Amazon to fit with the undersea theme. Some of the alternatives cost upwards of £20.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”