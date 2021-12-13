For $38, a man sells a COVID-19 infection with virus liquid for self-infection.

A guy was detained in the Netherlands for allegedly running a website that offered COVID-19 virus-infested tubes to anyone who wanted to get infected.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the anonymous guy, who was arrested and charged with fraud, advertised a “corona kit” comprising liquid coronavirus and a COVID-19 self-test for €33.50 ($38) on the website jaikwilcorona.nl.

“Do you want to know when you get infected with the coronavirus for yourself?” “With the corona kit, you can make that decision for yourself,” the website stated, however it has already been taken down.

According to the site, the kits were sent by mail and were no more than three months old, “so you can be confident that the most recent mutations and variants have also been included.”

After conquering the self-inflicted disease, potential customers were promised that they would be able to receive a certificate of recovery from the Netherlands’ Municipal Health Service, allowing them to “regain access to nightlife without vaccination,” according to the article.

“The suspect was presumably responding to the 2G policy with this purposeful contamination,” a spokesman for the Dutch Ministry of Finance’s Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) said.

Under the Netherlands’ 2G policy, only those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to visit specified venues, a majority-backed rule that has provoked protests in the country.

According to the newspaper, the country’s Health and Youth Care Inspectorate said that the program was “humiliating” when it declared last month that it would take action against the persons behind the corona kit website.

“The coronavirus is a very hazardous virus.” It has the potential to make you quite sick. You can also infect others, causing them to get extremely ill. “Anyone who purposely infects oneself endangers public health,” said Margreeth Fernhout, a spokeswoman for the national health office.

Last Friday, the man was released after being questioned.

According to 7News.com.au, further research will be required to determine whether the individual sold anything, how much he sold, and whether what he sold worked.

Self-infection has been discouraged by the agency, with a spokesperson noting that “those who purposefully infect themselves are culpably endangering public health.”