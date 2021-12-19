For 35 years, a bathtub killer eluded detectives.

On December 20, 1986, Nigel Bostock’s body was discovered in the toilet of his semi-detached cottage in Southport.

His body was discovered half-filled and half-empty in his bath.

A sophisticated ligature was discovered around his neck, tied by his killer’s hands.

Thousands of persons were questioned by detectives in connection with the case, but the bathtub killer’s identity remains unknown.

Mr Bostock, 31, was a single man who lived alone in Banks and ran a shoe store on Wesley Street in Southport.

According to evidence disclosed after Mr Bostock’s death, three unknown guests were there at his residence on the night of the murder.

Police have never been able to locate the three individuals, and there were no traces of a scuffle at the scene.

His things were also stolen from his bungalow, according to the police.

Around £600 to £700 was stolen, as well as his highly distinctive watch, a Bulova Accutron ‘Spaceview,’ which has never been discovered.

In the case, almost 5,000 people were interviewed, and over 2,000 lines of inquiry were pursued, and when a Crimewatch plea was made in 2004, police stated that they had received a number of calls that were being investigated.

The final piece of evidence was an anonymous letter to police in 2003 that contained details about the crime.

However, the person who sent the letter has never been found, and the case has been closed since the tip.

A man was detained in 2005 after he refused to submit a DNA sample as part of the investigation into Mr Bostock’s death.

He was not charged, and the investigation has resulted in no more charges.

DNA testing was available at the time of the murder.