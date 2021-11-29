For £215k, a cottage with a unique selling factor is on the market.

In Port Sunlight, a charming home has come on the market with a unique selling appeal.

The property is Grade II listed, which is a unique designation given to historical houses that provides buyers something distinct than the ordinary offering.

The home is on the market with Martin & Co estate agency and is priced at £215,000.

The most popular properties on Zoopla on the Wirral that people can’t get enough of Port Sunlight community is recognized around the world for being one of the first villages created for the workers of the ‘Sunlight Soap’ business.

It was founded in 1888 by ‘Soap King’ William Hesketh Lever, and many people thought the ideas were overly ambitious at the time, given that the area was once a Wirral wetland.

It is practically as it was in the nineteenth century, with 130 acres of parks and gardens.

This Grade II listed cottage features a hallway, living room, and modern fitted kitchen with parquet flooring on the ground floor, and is now advertised on RightMove.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs.

A wooden conservatory at the back of the home leads to an enclosed courtyard with a brick built-out house.

Residents of Port Sunlight were recently interviewed by The Washington Newsday to find out what it’s like to live in such a beautiful place.

People who want to reside in Port Sunlight will be briefed before purchasing or renting a home to inform them that there is a restriction list of things they cannot do in order to preserve the village’s character, which has been preserved for over 130 years.

John Spilletts, a Port Sunlight native, told The Washington Newsday: “The Trust has plans of all the houses, and changes can only be made if they meet the criteria in keeping with the Grade II listed status. I wouldn’t call them ‘rules,’ more like ‘convenances’ – decorating inside is fine, but interior changes must be consulted with, the Trust has plans of all the houses, and changes can only be made if they meet the criteria in keeping with the Grade II listed status.

“On the outside, it can only be painted in the same color scheme as the interior, and there are no ‘for sale’ signs or Sky dishes, and brick walls and gates are always refused – this lends.”

