For 2022, the White House has increased the refugee cap to 125,000 people.

The White House said on Friday that the number of refugees permitted into the nation will be increased next year, with a maximum of 125,000 for the fiscal year 2022.

In a memorandum, President Joe Biden stated that the increased number of refugees “is justified by humanitarian considerations or is otherwise in the national interest.” This is a considerable increase in the number of refugees admitted to the United States this fiscal year. According to the US State Department, the country only saw 11,411 refugees enter through its borders this fiscal year, despite a quota of 62,500.

This was the lowest number of refugees accepted in 40 years, with more people admitted even during the preceding fiscal year, when the world was ravaged by the COVID pandemic.

The increased number will be based on predefined regional allocations, with 10,000 reserve refugees being issued on an as-needed basis, according to the White House. Biden also authorized the State Department to move potentially underutilized admissions to one or more locations if a humanitarian need arises that necessitates the admission of more refugees from a certain area.

The White House stated that “assistance to or on behalf of persons applying for admission to the United States as part of the overseas refugee admissions program will help to the United States’ foreign policy interests and designate such persons for this purpose.”

Increasing refugee admissions was a crucial aspect of then-candidate Joe Biden's foreign policy program during his 2020 presidential campaign. The number of people who have died as a result of former President Donald Trump's policies has increased dramatically.