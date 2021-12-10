For £200,000, a penthouse with ‘uninterrupted’ sea views is available.

A rooftop apartment with views across the Mersey has recently come on the market in Merseyside.

The two-bedroom flat on Tower Promenade has ‘amazing’ unbroken scenery just outside the door.

The new owner can enjoy the sea air while looking out over New Brighton, close to the famed Black Pearl, from the home balcony.

The flat is marketed with Martin and Co estate agency for offers over £200,000, with convenient connectivity to a train station less than half a mile away.

The average property price paid in New Brighton over the last 12 months, according to Zoopla, is £193,041.

Detached and semi-detached houses sell for substantially more, with detached houses fetching £268,000 and semi-detached houses fetching £250,812, respectively.

However, in the previous year, the average price paid for flats and terraced houses was £150,000 and £164,248, respectively.

According to Zoopla’s market activity, these prices are up 7.45 percent, or roughly £12,800, from previous years.

Images of the house on the internet suggest that it has a ‘huge’ open plan living space with floor to ceiling balcony glass doors that let in lots of light.

In the open plan section, there’s an integrated kitchen with built-in storage and enough room for a living room and dining area.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the premises.

There is also designated parking on site.

The following is an excerpt from the listing: “Martin and Co are proud to present this superb luxury penthouse apartment with spectacular, unobstructed views across the Mersey River.

“The property, which is located in the former Chelsea Reach, is in a fantastic location in the popular coastal resort of New Brighton.

“The property briefly consists of a corridor with intercom and built-in storage leading to a huge open plan living space and kitchen, with full height doors connecting to the balcony.”

Online at Zoopla, you can get the full listing details as well as additional photographs from inside the house.