For 20 million people, their state pension could be paid early.

Twenty million people may be eligible for an early state pension.

According to research, millions of people may retire sooner if the government keeps to their life expectancy projection.

The state pension age will increase from 66 to 67 in 2028.

However, as life expectancy improvements failed to materialize, experts LCP indicated there is no case for raising it until 2051.

According to the Mirror, the state pension age is based on a series of calculations that ensures we don’t spend more than a third of our adult lives in retirement.

The theory is that if we all live longer, state pension ages will rise in lockstep with increased life expectancy. In theory, this means that the retirement age should not increase.

However, life expectancy has remained unchanged. For example, at the time of the last state pension age review, it was estimated that a 66-year-old woman alive now would live to be 89. According to more recent estimates, she will only live to be 87 years old.

More than 20 million people born between 1961 and 1984 would be able to retire at 66 instead of 67 if the rise was delayed by 23 years.

It would, however, cost the Treasury £195 billion in expected savings.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at LCP, said: “This new research has blown the government’s plans for quick hikes in the state pension age out of the water.

“Even before the epidemic, the century-long trend of increasing life expectancy had come to a halt. However, the timeline for raising the state pension age has not kept pace with the new reality. According to this analysis, current proposals to raise the state pension age to 67 by 2028 must be reconsidered as soon as possible.

“Pension ages for men and women only reached 66 last year, and there is no reason to raise them again so soon.”

The warning comes just days after the Department of Work and Pensions stated that it will conduct a second assessment of the state pension age to see if it is still suitable.