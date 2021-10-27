For 17,000 hours, the worst waste water stations in Merseyside spewed sewage into Merseyside rivers.

Untreated sewage overflows into rivers and seas contaminate rivers and seas, kill fish, and endanger human health.

Since a majority of MPs agreed with the Government last week to reject a Lords’ provision to the Environment Bill that would impose legal obligations on water firms to minimize raw sewage leaks into British waterways, there has been outrage.

Water firms claim they are already investing money to enhance the network, while MPs defend their choice by pointing to existing safeguards.

According to data from The Rivers Trust, the 10 Merseyside treatment facilities that had the greatest impact in terms of sewage spilled into rivers and waterways accounted for 1,596 occurrences and a total of 17,377 hours in 2020.

Last year, Widnes wastewater treatment plants spewed sewage into the Mersey River 364 times, whereas Ellesmere Port wastewater treatment plants spewed sewage into the Mersey River for 3,436 hours.

Water treatment facilities receive both clean rainwater and waste water from toilets, which pass through the same pipes.

Water is released through combined sewer overflows (CSOs) when the capacity of these pipes is surpassed after heavy rainfall, preventing flooding of streets and residences.

According to the Environment Agency, storm overflows spilled an average of 33 times per CSO in England in 2020.

This is meant to happen only in extraordinary circumstances, yet hundreds of spills occurred last year, sending untreated sewage into rivers and the sea, where people and animals play.

According to Mirror Online, water providers let more than 400,000 sewage discharges into British rivers for 3 million hours last year.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United Utilities was fined over £700,000 in 2017 for a “negligent” release of four million gallons of human waste, the equivalent of eight Olympic-size swimming pools, into Glodwick Brook and the River Medlock in Great Manchester in 2014.

The waste water network in the North West of England is managed by United Utilities.

Ellesmere Port Wastewater Treatment Works spilled 161 times in 2020, making it the top ten worst offender overflow locations in Merseyside.