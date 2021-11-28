For £150, a couple built a ‘princess bunk bed’ for their daughter with B&M and Primark buys.

A couple used B&M, Primark, and Facebook Marketplace to create their daughter’s ideal princess bunk bed.

Becky Collins and Brad Morrison of North Wales looked for a princess-themed bunk bed for their daughter Lexi on the internet.

However, Becky and Brad soon realized that princess bunk beds were prohibitively pricey, so they decided to build their own.

Mum transforms her home into a Christmas showpiece using B&M and The Range deals.

The pair spent just £150 for Lexi’s bunk bed, thanks to bargains found in high street stores like B&M and Primark, as well as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

“I spent hours on Pinterest looking at ideas for Princess style beds and all the different designs cost over £1,000.” Becky told Lovethesales.com. When we saw what you got for your money, my partner and I decided it looked simple enough to make.

“I got the Ikea bunk bed for £100 on Facebook Marketplace, which was a great deal.” We already had the beds, so that was a plus. Then I produced a list of everything else we needed, including MDF, paint, wallpaper, lights, and flowers.” “We purchased two big sheets of MDF for £20 on Facebook Marketplace,” Brad told Lovethesales.com. For the Princess pattern at the front of the bed, we utilized two pieces of MDF, which I then painted in a Dulux pink paint that we acquired for free from Facebook Marketplace. People are seeking to get rid of goods they no longer need or want on Facebook Marketplace. There are numerous possibilities to obtain free items.” “I went to B&M and bought battery-operated lights for £5, and the ivy I got from eBay was also £5,” Becky explained. The roses with built-in lights were £10 from Primark, and the postbox (which had previously been a wedding postbox) was £5 on Facebook Marketplace.” “We cut off some wood and used it to build a small roof, which we covered in mermaid wallpaper,” Brad explained (it was a free sample). Finally, we hung all of the decorations, including ivy, roses, and lights.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”