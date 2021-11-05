For 12 years, a man sexually abused nearly 100 corpses, including children, at morgues.

Police in East Sussex, England, have charged David Fuller, a 67-year-old hospital worker, with sexually abusing nearly 100 bodies, including women and children, in the morgues of hospitals where he did electrical maintenance, according to police.

After DNA evidence tied Fuller to the unsolved 1987 killings of two women, 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce, police arrested him on December 3, 2020. Knell’s mattress, towel, and body were all covered with Fuller’s saliva. Pierce’s tights have his sperm on them.

According to The Guardian and the BBC, when police investigated Fuller’s home, they discovered 4 million photographs of sexual assault on hard drives, floppy discs, DVDs, and memory cards, most of which were acquired from the internet.

Images depicting him abusing corpses in a mortuary were on two of the drives, which were placed in a box bolted to the back of a drawer inside a closet. Some of the photographs were filed in files labeled with the victims’ names. According to investigators, videos show him abusing female bodies, including three youngsters.

Between 2008 and November 2020, Fuller allegedly desecrated 99 bodies, according to police. Fuller worked at hospitals in Kent, Sussex, and Tunbridge Wells during that time. Only 78 of the bodies he tampered with were identified by authorities.

“Unfortunately, some of the victims are unlikely to be identified,” Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Fotheringham told the BBC.

Fuller allegedly worked late-night shifts at the hospitals and would go to the morgues after the personnel had departed, “seeing the same bodies repeatedly,” according to investigators. Fuller admitted to authorities that he used Facebook to find photographs of his victims while they were still alive, after he had sexually assaulted them.

Fuller admitted to 51 crimes, including 44 charges related to 78 of the bodies found. He also admitted to the killings of Knell and Pierce.

At the time of their deaths in June 1987 and November 1987, Fuller was a customer of SupaSnaps, a photo development company where Knell worked, and Buster Brown’s, a restaurant where Pierce worked.

According to The Guardian, Libby Clark, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Protection Service, said, “This highly dangerous man has inflicted terrible agony on countless families and he has only acknowledged his long-held secrets when confronted with overwhelming evidence.”

"I'm sure he would still do it."