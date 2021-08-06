For 12 days, the UK’s largest indoor funfair will take over Liverpool port.

This month, Liverpool will welcome the UK’s largest indoor funfair.

For 12 days, the event will take over the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, featuring all of the traditional carnival rides as well as some new additions.

The fairground will occupy the entirety of the Exhibition Centre’s 90,000 square feet, with more than 25 rides.

This year’s British Musical Fireworks Championship will be held in Southport.

The Indoor Funfair has revealed the new rides that will be joining its line-up for Liverpool, which is likely to be bigger than ever.

For the first time, the funfair will include the King Swizzler twister ride, the Scream Machine, and a Mirror Maze.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the indoor fairground experience would return to Liverpool just in time for the summer holidays, and the news was immediately embraced.

John Lowery, director of the Indoor Funfair, stated: “We have received an overwhelming reaction from residents in Liverpool and throughout the North West, with several sessions already sold out.

“After a hard time for everyone, especially children, we decided to make this summer’s festival extra spectacular by adding bigger rides, higher inflatables, and more of them.

“For twelve days, the exposition centre will be converted into the city’s most magnificent family funfair spectacle. We can not wait to open and kick off the festivities.”

Additionally, the organizers have made an attempt to support local communities by donating 1,000 tickets to Everton in the Community and the Liverpool Football Club Foundation.

A special opening session is planned for families that get assistance from the charity.

The Indoor Funfair will take place at Liverpool Exhibition Centre from August 11 to August 22.

Three daily sessions will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Between 6pm and 9pm on August 12 and 19, there will be an autism-friendly workshop for those with sensory issues. The venue’s lights will be switched on, the music will be turned down to a low volume, ride lights will be turned off, and rides will be slowed down to the maximum extent possible.

Tickets purchased in advance are £10 and provide unlimited admission to all rides for three hours. Spectator tickets cost £3.

Four wristbands are available for purchase online at a discounted price. “Summary ends.”