Footballers and movie stars flock to this Merseyside town.

Merseyside is home to a slew of renowned people, from footballers to actors, influencers, and models, and many of the wealthy and famous appear to have a sweet place for Crosby.

It’s easy to see why, given the magnificent marine lake and miles of sandy shoreline.

We couldn’t talk about Crosby without mentioning its famous Iron Men monuments.

The well-known Antony Gormley statues were first unveiled in Crosby in July 2005, and have since drawn a large number of visitors.

Crosby has hosted a lot of top-flight footballers as well as a slew of other celebrities over the years.

It’s an excellent spot to live or visit because of its proximity to Liverpool and the Sefton coast.

Let’s have a look at some of the well-known people who live, have lived, or have been seen in the beach resort town.

When he took over as manager of Everton in 2019, the football great decided to make Crosby his home.

It’s safe to say he adores it, even saying that Crosby Beach is superior to Venice’s Grand Canal.

“I have to communicate to him about the beach and the lovely location that Crosby is,” Ancelotti told the Guardian, adding that he would like to bring Jose Mourinho to his house. I’d want to extend a warm welcome to him in Crosby.”

Mr. Ancelotti, however, left the area at the end of last season for Spain.

Gareth Bale was spotted in Crosby in January when Marine AFC took on Spurs in the FA Cup.

Due of coronavirus limitations at the time, no fans were allowed into the stadium, however a number of people were able to watch the game from their pitch-side houses.

Christopher, a local, tweeted a close-up photo of Bale, a four-time Champions League winner who came on as a second-half substitute.

“Watching Gareth Bale whilst leaning out my window,” he captioned the photo. Unreal”.

Bale acknowledged the fan with a virtual wave emoji late Sunday night, brightening his day even further.

Cherie Blair, once Britain’s most powerful woman, was born in Crosby.

