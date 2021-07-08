Football shirts and stickers from England that might fetch hundreds of pounds

England’s fans are ecstatic after Gareth Southgate’s side qualified for the Euro 2020 final with a victory over Denmark last night.

England fought back from a goal down to beat Denmark in extra time at Wembley, advancing to their first tournament final since 1966.

Following the national team’s success, football fans are being advised on collectibles that may be worth a fortune.

The top ten most valuable artifacts of English football history have been compiled by NetVoucherCodes.co.uk.

Some fans may be able to make substantial money on everything from old school replica jerseys to sticker albums and many other goods.

According to StaffordshireLive, England jerseys tend to grow in value over time, so it’s always a good idea to get one around tournament time because it could be worth a few pennies in the future.

Emile Heskey’s 2009 number 9 England home shirt and a 2002 Michael Owen England home shirt are currently retailing for £499.99 and £399.99, respectively.

Even more recent shirts, such as Frank Lampard’s 2010 World Cup away shirt, may be found online for over £100.

Finding expensive objects can be challenging at times, especially if you are unsure of what to look for.

Matchday programs are a fantastic place to start when seeking for valuable memorabilia because they’ll be the most common item to come across and, depending on the era, might be quite profitable.

Pre- and post-World War II England programs can easily sell for £100 to £5,000, with certain issues fetching as much as £10,000.

The world of trading cards is another place to look for valuable England mementos.

Every year, labels like Panini and Topps release new editions, so there’s always a chance to pick up some expensive cards.

Card collectors may be fortunate enough to own England captain Harry Kane’s 2016 Euro Prizm card, which sells for upwards of £75 on the internet.

Alan Shearer, the former captain of the Three Lions and the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, also has a pricey card, with his 1997 Upper Deck card presently worth over £100.

£499.99 for the England against Hungary International Friendly.

