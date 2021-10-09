Footage shows mum narrowly avoiding HGV before fatal motorway crash.

This is the moment an HGV driver tried to alert a mum to the danger she and others were in moments before she caused a fatal crash on the M57.

The driver repeatedly sounded his horn after Ann Marie Crook narrowly missed the vehicle as she drove the wrong way down the slip road onto the motorway.

Moments later she hit the Honda Jazz of retired headteacher Paula Kingdon, killing the 64-year-old.

The tragic crash marked the end of five miles of driving in which Crook repeatedly put lives on the line as she reached speeds of almost 100mph and drove on the wrong side of the road.

The 43-year-old passed through Windle Island on the East Lancashire Road in St Helens at a speed of between 92mph and 94mph. The limit on the section where she hit that speed was 40mph.

As she approached Kirkby she crossed onto the wrong side of the road at the Moorgate Road South junction before turning into oncoming traffic on the M57 slip road – where she passed the HGV.

Chris Hopkins, prosecuting, detailed the accounts of witnesses who saw Crook in the build up to the crash, which took place at around 9.30am on October 31, 2019.

Crook pulled up alongside one driver at the Moorgate Road South junction, her Renault Clio in the lane to turn right off the East Lancashire Road.

Mr Hopkins said he told police : “Suddenly he became aware of the defendant’s car… to his disbelief she was level with him but on the other side of the crash barrier… he watched in horror as the defendant crossed the two eastbound lanes and entered the exit slip on the M57.”

According to another witness, earlier on in her journey: “He could see her hands on the steering wheel while she was looking forward and appeared to be driving in a determined manner.”

One of the drivers she approached on the M57 recalled: “The defendant appeared to pick a lane and stick with it. There was no braking. The defendant drove straight and with purpose.”

