Footage shows a collision that resulted in firefighters rescuing a couple from a wrecked automobile.

Firefighters had to tear the roof off a car to rescue two injured persons inside, according to dashcam footage.

On Dunnings Bridge Road, two cars crashed, with one of the vehicles then colliding with a third vehicle close.

Four people were brought to the hospital as a result of the accident, however no one is believed to have been seriously hurt.

After the incident, which left wreckage strewn over the carriageway, the drivers of all three vehicles, as well as a passenger, required medical attention.

A blue Audi estate, a black Ford Galaxy MPV, and a black Audi Q3 were involved in a collision outside the Park Hotel in Netherton at the junction with Park Lane.

Patrols and personnel from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Merseyside Police, and the North West Ambulance Service were also present.

“Dunnings Bridge Road in both directions partially obstructed, queued traffic due to accident, three cars involved at Park Lane,” said Inrix, a travel monitoring firm.

“Several emergency services are on the site, and the caller adds that traffic is moving past the scene slowly.”

Efforts to remove the damaged automobiles from the area caused traffic gridlock for several hours.

Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing team can be reached at 0151 777 5747 or [email protected]