Footage from a Tesla camera shows a man staging being hit by a car.

According to authorities, a man claimed he was hit by a Tesla, only for the car’s dash cam footage to demonstrate he had manufactured the whole thing.

Arthur Bates Jr. dialed 911 after getting hit by the electric vehicle in a crowded gas station parking lot outside of New Orleans.

On Friday, September 3, about 4 p.m. local time, police responded in the 1400 block of Fremaux Avenue to find a 47-year-old male complaining of back, leg, and neck injuries, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Bates informed officers that the Tesla backed into him, knocking him to the ground, and that the driver then fled the scene.

According to police, an ambulance and a fire vehicle were also dispatched to the area.

When officers tracked down the Tesla, the driver admitted that Bates had purposefully leaped in front of his car and faked the accident.

In a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page on Monday, police claimed it “became evident that Bates was lying and orchestrated the entire episode” after analyzing the Tesla’s dash cam footage.

Bates appears to be walking up the automobile before falling to the ground and holding his legs in the air for nearly five seconds, according to a 38-second video posted by police.

Another unnamed man approaches Bates before slapping his foot off the steering wheel. Although it is unclear what was spoken between the two males, a brief verbal interaction appears to have occurred.

As the Tesla pulls away, Bates sits straight on the concrete.

Officers from the Slidell Police Department arrested the 47-year-old for forging a police report and “false swearing with the aim to generate an emergency response.”

Many New Orleans citizens were outraged after seeing footage of the faked crash, which had been seen 92,000 times.

"How pathetic that our LEOs have to respond to a call like this after being pushed and tugged in so many directions dealing with REAL problems, (Hurricane Ida) victims who.