Food Stamps and Medicaid are among the programs that may lose funding if the debt ceiling in the United States is not raised.

According to the Associated Press, the White House cautions that if Congress does not lift the debt ceiling, money for Medicaid and food stamps will be cut.

Joe Biden has pushed for bipartisan action to raise the debt ceiling, which was nearly reached before he became president. According to the Associated Press, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to heed the president’s requests and has stated that Democrats will have to act without GOP support.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that Congress will allow the Treasury Department to borrow. Without a limit rise, the $30 billion set aside for food aid, as well as the $10 billion set aside for public health, would be imperiled.

States would suffer the most from a reduction in Medicaid funding, as the federal government covers two-thirds of the costs. According to the Associated Press, this would put the nearly 20% of Americans who receive health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program in jeopardy.

Disaster aid, infrastructure grants, and school funding are among the other programs and initiatives that may face significant losses.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Biden administration prepared an information sheet for state and local leaders on Friday, which the Associated Press got. It is an attempt to increase public pressure on McConnell.

After the suspended debt limit was reestablished in August at a level of $22 trillion, almost $6 trillion less than the current overall debt load, the Treasury Department has taken exceptional measures to keep the government running. By October, Treasury’s extraordinary measures will have run their course, putting the country at risk of default.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times since 1960, including three times during Trump’s presidency. The debt limit, which was established at the start of World War I to eliminate the need for Congress to approve each bond issuance, has morphed into a political weapon as borrowing has skyrocketed over the last two decades.

McConnell has stated that he will not support any further increases and that the Democrats are capable of doing so on their own.

“Democrats have every tool they need to raise the debt limit with a Democratic President, a Democratic House, and a Democratic Senate,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Wednesday. “Yes, it is. This is a condensed version of the information.