Food shortages in the UK are ‘permanent,’ and they will ‘worsen.’

Consumers will no longer be able to pick up everything they desire from supermarket aisles, according to an industry official.

The Food and Drink Federation’s chief executive, Ian Wright, has blamed a scarcity of lorry drivers and approximately half a million individuals absent in the farm to fork supply chain.

Because of the better hours and money, many lorry drivers are shifting to online shops like Amazon or Tesco.

Furthermore, many of the workers are EU citizens who were compelled to leave the UK as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

“It’s going to get worse, and it’s not going to go better any time soon after it gets worse,” he said.

“As a result of labor shortages, the just-in-time system that has kept supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants afloat – where food arrives on the shelf or in the kitchen exactly when you need it – is no longer viable.

“And I don’t believe it will work again; I believe we will now have permanent shortages. Now, these shortages do not imply that you will be hungry.”

Last week, most of the east of England ran out of bottled water, and the chief executive anticipates that suppliers will prioritize products with larger profits.

“That’s a first-world problem,” Mr Wright added. Nobody will be absolutely without water if they can’t get bottled water.

“However, what is changing now is that in the past, UK shoppers and consumers could have anticipated to find just about any product they wanted on a shelf or in a restaurant at all times.

“It’s over, and I don’t think it’ll return.”