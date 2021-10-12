Food shortages in school districts may force them to return to remote learning.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, cafeterias in K-12 schools across the country have allegedly experienced low food supply and labor shortages, prompting some school districts to contemplate returning to remote learning rather than causing students to go hungry.

Alabama’s education department stated on Monday that every school district in the state is experiencing food and cafeteria workforce shortages, according to an AL.com story. Other school districts across the country have had similar problems, and government agencies have rushed in to help.

The shortages have been attributed to a pandemic. Cafeteria workers are absent from work after contracting COVID-19 or quarantining after being exposed to the virus. At the same time, trucking businesses and food processing factories responsible for putting together student meals have reported difficulty filling roles such as drivers who deliver food and utensils to schools.

The federal government has attempted to aid schools while they have been scrambling. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on September 29 that it will offer $1.5 billion in emergency assistance to assist schools in feeding kids. The money would “improve the toolkit for school nutrition workers working hard to ensure pupils have reliable access to healthy meals,” according to the agency. Recent reports, however, imply that states have not received funding quickly enough. The Alexander City Schools system in Alabama openly asked parents to send their children to school with packed lunches on Saturday. “Alexander Schools, like many schools around the country, is having supply chain challenges with our food providers,” according to the district’s Facebook page. “Due to a shortage of supplies, drivers, and even warehouse personnel, we have not received our food deliveries in recent weeks…. This is a frustrating situation for you as a parent, as well as for us, because our capacity to feed our pupils is severely hampered “According to the district.

Dothan City Schools in Alabama has already warned parents about the prospect of remote learning if the district’s food supply difficulties are not handled quickly.

"As a last option, we may urge you to prepare for virtual/remote school days a few days a week to relieve the impact on our food resources," the district said in.