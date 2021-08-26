Food shortages have struck Greggs and Costa, with some items ‘temporarily unavailable’.

Greggs and Costa Coffee are the most recent additions to the increasing list of retailers experiencing supply challenges.

According to Mirror Online, McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in some of its locations, while KFC was forced to remove some products from its menu due to a lack of supply last week.

Customers of the popular bakery business Greggs have reported that stores have run out of chicken bakes, with one person tweeting a sign from inside a store apologizing to customers if their “favorite sandwich” was not available.

Greggs has stated that the chain is experiencing supply challenges, which means that some items will be temporarily unavailable.

“Unfortunately, like others, we’re facing temporary supply delays for some ingredients, which sometimes results in shops not being able to maintain complete availability on all lines,” the statement stated.

“However, we have a wide range of options on our menu for consumers who are looking for a different option.”

When queried by The Mirror, Greggs couldn’t say exactly which goods are affected, but a representative denied there were any supply concerns with chicken bakes.

Customers claim that some Costa locations have run out of decaffeinated coffee, thus the company is presenting a reduced selection.

“We are currently experiencing some supply chain issues,” the high-street coffee business tweeted. We’re working hard to have this resolved as soon as possible.”

“Like many other businesses, we are currently experiencing stock shortages, and as a result, some items may be temporarily unavailable,” a Costa spokeswoman stated.

“We apologize for any dissatisfaction or difficulty our customers have experienced.”

While none of the affected stores have stated explicitly what the issues are, retailers throughout the UK have been dealing with a shortage of about 100,000 HGV drivers.

The shortage of drivers existed prior to Covid-19, but experts say it has been exacerbated by the epidemic and a backlog of driver tests.

The concerns have also been related to Brexit and post-EU rules. According to data, over 14,000 European lorry drivers departed the UK last year and only 600 have returned.

