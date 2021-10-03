Food shortages, according to Boris Johnson, might extend until Christmas.

Boris Johnson has warned the British public that empty shelves are to be expected in the run-up to Christmas, claiming that the economy is in a “period of transition” as a result of Brexit.

After days of long lines and empty gas stations, Prime Minister David Cameron declared on the first day of the Tory Party conference in Manchester that the gasoline issue was finally “abating.”

However, he continually declined to declare if the wider economy’s shortages – caused by a dearth of lorry drivers and other workers – will be resolved in time for the holiday season.

Mr Johnson confessed in an interview with the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show that he had been aware of the looming catastrophe in the haulage industry for months.

He was certain, though, that he would not address labor market inequities by pressing “the giant lever labeled unrestricted immigration” to allow in more foreign workers.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss argued that the Prime Minister was not to blame for bare shelves since he was not “responsible for what’s in the shops.”

Mr Johnson was questioned by the BBC on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s warning that global supply chain problems could lead to shortages till Christmas.

“Rishi is invariably correct in everything he says,” the Prime Minister said, before quickly adding, “It depends how you understand what he is saying.”

When asked about the prospects for Christmas during a visit to a youth center, he simply indicated it would be “considerably better” than last year, when the holiday season was mostly canceled owing to Covid.

Mr Johnson recognized that the economy was experiencing “stresses and strains” as it transitioned away from the “broken model” that had been rejected by voters in the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to him.

When asked about the Road Haulage Association’s warning in June that a significant crisis was brewing owing to a driver shortage, he stated he was aware of the issues “far before then.”

“They have been a chronic aspect of the way the road haulage sector has worked,” he told the BBC, adding that the best way to acquire more drivers was to make sure they were already there. “The summary has come to an end.”