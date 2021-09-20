Food shortages, according to Boris Johnson, might endure for months.

The food scarcity issue, according to Boris Johnson, might last for months.

As the world recovers from the epidemic, the food business has been hampered by a shortage of HGV drivers and rising gas consumption, according to Mirror Online.

The Prime Minister maintained the issues were only temporary, but he acknowledged that the food sector was still suffering, raising concerns about shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

“As the globe wakes up from Covid, we’re having bottlenecks in all kinds of things,” he remarked.

“It’s like everyone going back to put the kettle on at the end of a TV show; massive strains are being placed on the global supply networks.

“However, you can see firms rebounding strongly.

“It is primarily caused by the world economy resuming its normal course.

“The man ropes are pinging off Gulliver, and it’s standing up, and it’ll take a while for the circulation to adjust,” he explained.

When reporters on his plane asked if it would take months, he said, “It might be faster than that, it could be much faster than that.”

“However, there are issues, as you are aware, with shipping, containers, staff, and a variety of other issues.

“But then there’s the fact that these are global issues. Market forces, I believe, will sort it out fairly quickly.”

Government ministers have worked hard to distinguish supply chain issues from future post-Brexit border inspections with the European Union.

In the midst of rising gas prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been engaging with energy business executives.

“As the world economy starts firing on all cylinders — to use a hydrocarbon metaphor — things will start to smooth out,” Mr Johnson added.

“I am certain that supply issues will be resolved quickly. Our supply chains give us a lot of confidence.

“But, in the interim, we’ll work with all of the gas providers to do everything we can to keep people’s supplies going, to ensure that they don’t go out of business, and to ensure that we get through this difficult period.”