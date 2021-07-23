Food insecurity is depicted on a map of places around the United Kingdom.

According to researchers who generated a map revealing where millions of UK citizens struggle to acquire food, hunger rates are more than 150 percent higher than the national average in one out of every six local authorities.

For the first time, the University of Sheffield Institute for Sustainable Food was able to identify food insecurity at a local authority level using data from the Food Foundation.

Food insecurity is divided into three distinct groups in this new analysis of national data collected during the pandemic.

Those who are hungry but have been unable to eat food in the last month because they could not afford it or because they were unable to acquire food.

Second, individuals who are having difficulty accessing food, including those who may have needed assistance with food access within the last month, have cut back on meals and healthful foods to stretch limited funds, or have stated that they are having difficulty accessing food in some way.

According to statistics, 28 percent of adults in some areas were struggling.

Finally, those who are concerned about food insecurity or their ability to continue to provide appropriate food for their family.

The areas with the highest and lowest rates of food insecurity are shown on the map to be in England.

On one hand, the majority of local authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber are among the top 20% of local authorities with the highest percentages of adults going hungry, whereas the majority of local authorities in the East of England are among the top 20% with the lowest percentages.

Food insecurity is highest in Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where 14 percent of individuals are reported to be hungry and nearly 30 percent are unable to access food.

There are also high estimates of the number of people in the area who are concerned about not having adequate food (22 percent ).

Hull is just behind it, with 13% of the population going hungry and more than one in every five adults struggling to get food.

St Albans had the least amount of hunger, strife, or stress.

Hunger rates in one out of every six local governments were found to be higher than 150 percent (one-and-a-half times) the national average, according to the study.

